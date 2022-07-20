Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 6.46%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.