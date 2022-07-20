Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.96.

