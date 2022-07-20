Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Rating) were up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.46 and last traded at $29.45. Approximately 5,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 41,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSFP. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,435,000 after buying an additional 953,921 shares during the period.

