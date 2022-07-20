GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GrandSouth Bancorporation Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GRRB traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.00. 2,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,704. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average is $28.53. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Get GrandSouth Bancorporation alerts:

GrandSouth Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.88%.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.