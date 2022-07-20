Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,224 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $19,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE DY traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $99.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,491. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average is $90.91. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.56 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

