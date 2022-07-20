Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.01% of Veracyte worth $19,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,756,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,404,000 after purchasing an additional 533,743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,114,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,499,000 after acquiring an additional 181,381 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,589,000 after acquiring an additional 164,724 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,121,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after purchasing an additional 275,487 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Marc Stapley acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 159,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,897.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Stapley bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $979,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,897.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $141,874.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Veracyte stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.08. 16,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,044. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $54.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $67.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

