Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 124,368 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,368 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.09% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $25,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. 12,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

