Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 26,269 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,269 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of Terreno Realty worth $20,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,116,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 412.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 80,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 28,519 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.0 %

Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,282. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.72. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $54.51 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average of $67.98.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 4.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 108.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TRNO. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

