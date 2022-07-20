Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 322,999 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,999 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.67% of Signet Jewelers worth $24,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,541,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,262,000 after buying an additional 311,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,320,000 after purchasing an additional 33,967 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 847,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 824,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,714,000 after purchasing an additional 44,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,655,000 after purchasing an additional 167,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.34. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,021.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,021.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,700. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

