Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 63,281 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,707 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 63,281 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after buying an additional 1,177,113 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.91. 40,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,731,704. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.18. The stock has a market cap of $172.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

