Granite Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $30,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.57.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPGI traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,237. The stock has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.77.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

