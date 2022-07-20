Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.201 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Price Performance

NYSE GRP.U traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.20. 2,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.35.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $85.73 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

