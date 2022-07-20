Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 26300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.71.

Great Panther Mining ( TSE:GPR Get Rating ) (NYSE:GPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$42.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

