Greenspring Advisors LLC Has $186,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $230.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

