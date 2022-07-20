Greenspring Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Greenspring Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,872 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 8.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 35,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 141.02% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.22%.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 138,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,179. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GAIN. StockNews.com downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

