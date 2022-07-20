Greenspring Advisors LLC Has $48,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Greenspring Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $177.00 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.34. The company has a market capitalization of $479.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.27.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,367. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

