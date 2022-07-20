Greenspring Advisors LLC Sells 19,204 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Greenspring Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,204 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $54.83. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

