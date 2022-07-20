Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Trading Down 2.6%

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $169.04 and last traded at $173.09. 884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 161,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,764.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 377,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

