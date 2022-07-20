Guggenheim Trims Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Target Price to $173.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $180.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APTV. Cowen cut their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.42.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $97.11 on Wednesday. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.