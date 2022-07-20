Gulden Price Tops $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $9.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022086 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00253958 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001099 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000961 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

