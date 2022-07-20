GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the June 15th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance
GungHo Online Entertainment stock remained flat at $19.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48.
GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile
