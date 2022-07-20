GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the June 15th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance

GungHo Online Entertainment stock remained flat at $19.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48.

GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

