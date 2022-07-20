Hall Private Wealth Advisors Has $7.84 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,273 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,626 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 4.2% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.2 %

INTC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.12. 310,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,134,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $56.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. The company has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.28.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

