Hall Private Wealth Advisors Invests $326,000 in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 101.3% in the first quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 282,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 142,023 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 64,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 675,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLOP traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.47. 139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $288.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. GasLog Partners LP has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $7.23.

GasLog Partners Announces Dividend

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $85.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLOP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

About GasLog Partners

(Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading

