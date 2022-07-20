Hall Private Wealth Advisors Invests $99,000 in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of 23andMe by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 24,144 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new position in 23andMe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of 23andMe by 14.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. 14.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ME. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

23andMe Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of ME stock traded up 0.16 on Wednesday, reaching 2.99. The company had a trading volume of 33,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,288. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of 2.69 and a 200-day moving average of 3.65. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 12 month low of 2.12 and a 12 month high of 13.68.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 79.99%. The business had revenue of 100.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 102.79 million. 23andMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

23andMe Company Profile

Get Rating

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

