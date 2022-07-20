Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

HWC opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.40. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after acquiring an additional 121,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,850,000 after acquiring an additional 160,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 266,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 19.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 469,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after acquiring an additional 75,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWC. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.