Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.
Hancock Whitney Price Performance
HWC opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.40. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWC. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.
About Hancock Whitney
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.