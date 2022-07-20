Handy (HANDY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.05 Million

Handy (HANDY) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Handy has a total market capitalization of $13.73 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Handy has traded 68.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Handy coin can now be purchased for $0.0667 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00390996 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016626 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001716 BTC.
Handy Coin Profile
Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io.
