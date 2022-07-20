HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Update

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HCW Biologics Price Performance

Shares of HCW Biologics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. 5,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,066. HCW Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCW Biologics

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of HCW Biologics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HCW Biologics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) by 136.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,869 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of HCW Biologics worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About HCW Biologics

(Get Rating)

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

Featured Articles

