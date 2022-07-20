Head to Head Review: Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) and BARK (NYSE:BARK)

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) and BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Leslie’s and BARK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leslie’s 0 1 10 0 2.91 BARK 0 0 1 0 3.00

Leslie’s currently has a consensus price target of $28.18, indicating a potential upside of 80.08%. BARK has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 681.61%. Given BARK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BARK is more favorable than Leslie’s.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

40.6% of BARK shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Leslie’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Leslie’s and BARK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leslie’s $1.34 billion 2.13 $126.63 million $0.72 21.74 BARK $507.41 million 0.50 -$68.30 million ($0.48) -3.02

Leslie’s has higher revenue and earnings than BARK. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leslie’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Leslie’s has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BARK has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leslie’s and BARK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leslie’s 9.97% -48.04% 15.88% BARK -13.46% -35.66% -19.17%

Summary

Leslie’s beats BARK on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards. The company also provides pool maintenance products, including pool closing and opening supplies, filter catridges, chlorine floaters, backwash and vacuum hoses, and cleaning attachments; parts, such as automatic pool cleaner parts, pool filter and pump parts, and pool heater and heat pump parts; and safety, recreational, and fitness-related products. In addition, it provides pool equipment and repair services. The company markets its products through 952 company operated locations in 38 states and e-commerce websites. It serves the residential, professional, and commercial consumers. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About BARK

(Get Rating)

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.