Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc Sells 81,273 Shares

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 81,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $168,235.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 900,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,451.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 18th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 23,957 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $48,153.57.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 13,545 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $27,360.90.
- On Monday, July 11th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 78,164 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $166,489.32.
- On Friday, July 8th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 146,046 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $331,524.42.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 125,251 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $261,774.59.
Heliogen Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HLGN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,631. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. Heliogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $16.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heliogen
About Heliogen
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.
