Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc Sells 81,273 Shares

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 81,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $168,235.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 900,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,451.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 18th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 23,957 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $48,153.57.
  • On Wednesday, July 13th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 13,545 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $27,360.90.
  • On Monday, July 11th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 78,164 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $166,489.32.
  • On Friday, July 8th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 146,046 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $331,524.42.
  • On Wednesday, July 6th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 125,251 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $261,774.59.

Heliogen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLGN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,631. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. Heliogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heliogen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the fourth quarter valued at $8,301,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 4th quarter worth about $19,012,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Heliogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,329,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Prime Movers Lab LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,250,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

