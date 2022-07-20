Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU) Short Interest Down 26.8% in June

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Price Performance

HCVIU remained flat at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCVIU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 80,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

