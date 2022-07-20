Heritage Investors Management Corp Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 564,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 238,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,667,850. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

