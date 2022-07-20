Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 6,969 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $24,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROW traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,416. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

