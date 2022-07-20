Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $10.70 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,162 shares of company stock worth $8,982,367 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.49. 259,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,032,780. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.34. The firm has a market cap of $485.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

