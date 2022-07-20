Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $15.88 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Synchrony Financial worth $15,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,687. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Barclays reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

