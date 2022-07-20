Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 490 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Truefg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,973,293 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

