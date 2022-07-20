Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Tobam raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 61.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in McKesson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in McKesson by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,066 shares of company stock worth $25,516,425 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Trading Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

MCK stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,395. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $186.61 and a 12 month high of $339.94. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.96 and its 200-day moving average is $298.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.