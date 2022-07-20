Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 556 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $29,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after buying an additional 451,292 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,450,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after buying an additional 257,307 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,311,000 after purchasing an additional 65,737 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $19,048,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $434.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,372. The business has a 50-day moving average of $431.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.64. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $400.05 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.