HNP Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,648 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $257.16 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.20.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

