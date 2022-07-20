HNP Capital LLC Takes $865,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after buying an additional 5,193,866 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after purchasing an additional 845,924 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,214,000 after purchasing an additional 397,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,601,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

