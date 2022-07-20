HNP Capital LLC Takes $865,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after buying an additional 5,193,866 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after purchasing an additional 845,924 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,214,000 after purchasing an additional 397,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,601,000.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
VYM stock opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.