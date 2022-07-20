HNP Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 62.1% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 9,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB opened at $123.62 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.40.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

