HNP Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.36 and a 12-month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

