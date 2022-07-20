Hoertkorn Richard Charles Takes $20.95 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 292,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,947,000. Marvell Technology accounts for 9.2% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 151,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,697,906. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.72.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,383 shares of company stock worth $3,255,247. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

