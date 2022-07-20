Hoertkorn Richard Charles Trims Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 3.3% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 703.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,623. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $148.21. The firm has a market cap of $172.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.32.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

