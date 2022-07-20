Holo (HOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $377.40 Million

Holo (HOT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Holo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a total market capitalization of $377.40 million and approximately $44.18 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Holo Coin Profile

Holo is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,328,567,615 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Holo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

