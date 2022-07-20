Honest (HNST) Hits Market Cap of $860,607.38

Honest (HNST) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $860,607.38 and $1,245.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014931 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001758 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog.

Honest Coin Trading

