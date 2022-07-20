Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 922 ($11.02) and last traded at GBX 910 ($10.88). 5,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 33,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 900 ($10.76).

Honeycomb Investment Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of £316.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,058.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 912.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 918.57.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a GBX 20 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Honeycomb Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Company Profile

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

