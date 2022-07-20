Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.75

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

