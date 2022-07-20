Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the June 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 176.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.09) to GBX 941 ($11.25) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 920 ($11.00) to GBX 780 ($9.32) in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 960 ($11.48) to GBX 730 ($8.73) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $862.75.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HWDJF opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.