Howdoo Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.57 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (UDOO) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Howdoo

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo.

Buying and Selling Howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

