HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price Up 6.3%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $301.73 and last traded at $301.37. Approximately 1,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 675,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.63.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.65 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.97 and a 200-day moving average of $412.96.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $2,551,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,578,573.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,209,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

